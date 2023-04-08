iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

