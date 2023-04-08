iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.71. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

