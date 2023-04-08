iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Shares of QAT stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

