Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48.
About Isoray
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.