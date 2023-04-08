Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

