Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stake Lowered by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.