Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 13,509 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $20,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,710.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $162,233.82.

On Thursday, January 12th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $107,447.48.

loanDepot Stock Performance

loanDepot stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.