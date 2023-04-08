Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BP in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion.

BP Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.83) to GBX 650 ($8.07) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.93.

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. BP has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 177,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BP by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.