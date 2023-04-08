Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Diana Shipping in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DSX stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

