Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equinor ASA’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

EQNR stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

