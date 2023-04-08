Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 183 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.