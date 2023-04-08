Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 21,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

