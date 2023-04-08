Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

