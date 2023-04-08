Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

