Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $358,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

NOBL stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

