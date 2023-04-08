Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $247,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,337 shares of company stock valued at $85,759,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.27 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

