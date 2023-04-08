Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $490.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.20 and a 200 day moving average of $464.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

