Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

