John S. Hendricks Sells 14,900 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 14,900 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $18,029.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 881,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,320.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $517,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CURI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

