Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

