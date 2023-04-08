Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.91 and a 12 month high of $238.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

