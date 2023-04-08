Jordan Lee Primeau Sells 1,600 Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$27,200.00.

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$16.36 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.61 and a twelve month high of C$20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$741.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47.

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

