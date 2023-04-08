JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $86.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

