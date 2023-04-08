JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 121,108 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

