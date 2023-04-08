Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jushi in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Jushi alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Jushi Stock Up 6.1 %

About Jushi

Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.