KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Raised to $23.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.82.
KE Stock Performance
BEKE stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. KE has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08.
Institutional Trading of KE
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.