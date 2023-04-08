KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Raised to $23.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.82.

BEKE stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. KE has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in KE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

