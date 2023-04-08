Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 15,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.72 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

