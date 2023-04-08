Kenneth R. Lehman Acquires 1,225 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $17,872.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,153,938.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

