Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Sells $15,092.93 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $15,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,559 shares in the company, valued at $297,883.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Thomas David Hull III sold 100 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,409 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $22,614.45.

On Thursday, January 5th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $16,170.00.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $15.50 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

