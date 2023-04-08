KeyCorp Boosts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

