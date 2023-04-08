KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.