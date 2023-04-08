Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 483.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,012,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $305.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.77. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

