Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 662,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

