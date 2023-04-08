Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. 32,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 424,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

