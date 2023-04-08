Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRUS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of -792.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 70,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

