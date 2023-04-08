Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Down 3.9%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.90 and last traded at $54.33. Approximately 58,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 176,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of -792.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 899,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

