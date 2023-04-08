Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Financial Survey

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 36.63 -$154.81 million ($2.88) -10.80 Novavax $1.98 billion 0.37 -$657.94 million ($8.40) -1.01

Kymera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -330.60% -33.84% -26.60% Novavax -33.20% N/A -26.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.7% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 5 0 2.56 Novavax 2 2 2 0 2.00

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.22, suggesting a potential upside of 51.89%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 735.30%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Novavax beats Kymera Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

