Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $283.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $280.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $219,236,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after buying an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.