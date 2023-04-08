Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

