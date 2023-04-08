Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

