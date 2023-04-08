Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.