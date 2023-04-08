Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 16.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

