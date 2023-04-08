LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Holdings Cut by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in LG Display were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LPL stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

