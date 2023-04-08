Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $154.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

