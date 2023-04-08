LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is -240.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

