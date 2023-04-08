LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.53 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $173.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

