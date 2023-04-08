Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $69.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 243.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,429,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

