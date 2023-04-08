Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Lincoln National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

