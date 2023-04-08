Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

