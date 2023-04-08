Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

